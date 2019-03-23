Police vow to stop 'unlawful obstructions' on Yorkshire roads as pro-Brexit go-slow is halted

Police have vowed to deal with any ‘unlawful obstructions of the highway’ that are caused by today’s Brexit ‘go-slow’ on the M18.

Pro-leave campaigners the Yorkshire Brexit Action Group planned began the go-slow in Doncaster this morning but were stopped before reaching the M18.

The convoy of 25 to 30 vehicles had planned to travel to the M1 after driving on to the M18.

The protesters were stopped by police in Doncaster

However, amid reports that police were seizing protesters' vehicles, they were stopped on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster, just 10 minutes into the event.

South Yorkshire Police said they were ‘aware’ of planned motorway protests relating to the Government’s negotiations to leave the European Union.

A spokesperson said: “Motorists have been warned of offences they could be committing when taking part and we will have officers present to deal with any unlawful obstructions of the highway or other motoring offences.

“Officers will also be supporting Highways England, who have the responsibility of keeping the road networks moving.”

There are reports that the protest has caused huge delays for drivers trying to get into Doncaster, with queues starting at junction three and trailing back to B&Q on White Rose Way.

Speaking on a Facebook Live stream earlier, the Yorkshire Brexit Action Group’s page admin Chris Hicks said: “The police straight away pulled us all over, directed us off the motorway, split us up and are now trying to seize our cars.

“The police have caused a massive tailback and I must add that to start with the police said that we could do the protest as long as we stuck to one lane.

“So we agreed to that, in a fashion, then before we got on the motorway, the police pulled us over and said they were seizing our vehicles.”