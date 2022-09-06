Police want to speak to man wearing Man Utd shirt after officer was assaulted

The man, who is wearing a Man Utd shirt, is described as white, around 6ft tall, slim build, aged between late 30s and early 40s, with short dark brown hair. He is believed to have tattoos on both forearms.

Officers were on patrol when they responded to reports of men fighting in Queens Street in Grimethorpe, South Yorkshire. During the incident, a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to damage a police vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “While officers’ were arresting him, a group of people began to gather round, and one man believed to attempt to assault the suspect and assaulted the police officer. The man then fled the scene. The police officer sustained injuries to her face.”

Do you recognise this man?