Police want to speak to this woman after elderly woman in Yorkshire conned out of thousands

Humberside Police are appealing for help with an investigation after an elderly woman was conned out of thousands of pounds.

Officers have said the 72-year-old woman from Hull has allegedly been conned by two women who befriended her before stealing the money.

The force said : "The victim, who speaks no English, was taken to the Natwest Bank on Cottingham Road a number of times by one of the women.

"Sometimes, withdrawals were made up to 4 or 5 times a day.

"In total, more than £5,000 was withdrawn from the elderly woman’s account.

"Staff at the bank became suspicious because of this activity and alerted our officers."

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with the incident who they believe can help with their investigation.

Those with information about the woman pictured or her whereabouts is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting crime reference number 16/47001/19.