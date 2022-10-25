On Sunday October 23 was a car meet at The Springs Retail Park in Colton, police said.

In a social media update, officers made people aware that the area is covered extensively by extremely high-quality CCTV which includes being able to read registration plates clearly – ‘even in the dark’.

West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of Notice of Intended Prosecutions have been sent to drivers / keepers following incidents of careless and inconsiderate driving last night by officers on NPT, so those involved can expect them in the post this week, along with s.59 warnings.

WYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The retail park is open, with families and young children using the facilities at the times that these car meets are taking place.