Police watchdog investigating death of man in Maltby

The police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was hit by a car in South Yorkshire.

Darren Smith, 42, was hit by a Dacia car at around 8.20pm as he was walking along Common Lane between Ravenfield Common and Briathwell.

Mr Smith was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics following the incident on Thursday, March 14.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has revealed it is investigating contact South Yorkshire Police had with Mr Smith earlier that evening after he had been seen walking along Common Lane - an unlit, country road.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We have gathered information from a number of witnesses, however we are hoping to speak to a woman who we believe may have come into contact with Mr Smith prior to his death. The woman, is described as being white and middle-aged with dark, curly hair. She was driving a small, light coloured car (possibly the size of a small Peugeot), at 7:38pm on Greaves Sike Lane, at Micklebring, near Maltby.

"The car was stationary outside the built up area of Micklebring on the Hellaby side when a man who was walking in the road was seen to stand in front of this car when it stopped and place his hands on the bonnet, before the car drove off towards Ashton Lane and Hellaby Lane. There is no suggestion that the car collided with the man, or was driving inappropriately, but we believe the driver may have information crucial to our enquiries."

The female witness in the car or anyone else with further information can contact the IOPC on 0800 0969079.