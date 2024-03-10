Sacad Ali was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield shortly after 4.30am on Saturday (Mar 9). Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, the 24-year-old died at the scene.

Mr Ali, of Sheffield, has been formally identified and his family has been informed. They are being supported by specially trained police officers.

A police cordon remains in place at the park on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the senior investigating officer for this case, said: "This was a truly horrific murder that has cut short the life of a young man. An investigation has been launched and our team are working hard to piece together the circumstances leading up to this tragedy and to find the people responsible for the death of Sacad.

"I want to urge any members of the public with information that may help us with our investigation to please get in touch. Even the smallest bit of information could prove incredibly important to help progress our enquiries."

South Yorkshire Police said there will also be additional patrols in the area around Ponderosa Park as part of the investigation and DCI Wood has urged those with concerns to speak to our officers in the area.

He added said: "If you live in the area and you have any concerns, worries or queries, please stop our officers and speak to them. They are there to help you and to keep you safe.

"I also wish to extend my condolences to Sacad's family and friends. My thoughts go out to them at this heartbreaking time and I want to assure them that we are working round the clock to secure justice for his loved ones."