Ponderosa Park, Sheffield: Murder investigation launched after 24-year-old stabbed to death in Yorkshire park
South Yorkshire Police said it was called to Ponderosa Park, near Oxford Street in Sheffield, shortly after 4.30am on Saturday (Mar 9) following reports a man had been found with several stab wounds.
Officers and paramedics fought to save his life, but the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from the force said: “Despite the best efforts of our officers and paramedics, the man sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place.
“A scene remains in place in Ponderosa Park as officers continue their work and there will be additional patrols in the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of March 9. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
