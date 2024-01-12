Praise as off-duty officer saves pregnant woman from abusive partner in Yorkshire

An off-duty officer has been praised after saving a pregnant woman from further harm at the hands of her abusive partner.

PC Connor Booker, who is based at Thorne in Doncaster East Response Team, was in a car with his wife when he spotted a man grab a woman by her clothing and neck.

She was seen desperately trying to break free but the man continued to hold her by the neck, prompting PC Booker to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After identifying himself as an off-duty officer, he realised the woman was pregnant and she confirmed the man who assaulted her had been subjecting her to domestic abuse.

PC Connor Booker, who is based at Thorne in Doncaster East Response Team, was in a car with his wife when he spotted a man grab a woman by her clothing and neck.

As the police were called, the man tried to leave the scene but PC Booker was at hand to use reasonable force and detain him so he couldn't flee the scene.

He continued liaising with the victim to reassure her and minimise the risk to others involved before officers arrived and arrested the man for domestic assault.

Sergeant Matthew Lewis praised PC Booker's "commendable" attitude. He said: "It was exactly what was required and his actions ensured the safety of the woman and her unborn child."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad