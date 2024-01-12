Praise as off-duty officer saves pregnant woman from abusive partner in Yorkshire
PC Connor Booker, who is based at Thorne in Doncaster East Response Team, was in a car with his wife when he spotted a man grab a woman by her clothing and neck.
She was seen desperately trying to break free but the man continued to hold her by the neck, prompting PC Booker to intervene.
After identifying himself as an off-duty officer, he realised the woman was pregnant and she confirmed the man who assaulted her had been subjecting her to domestic abuse.
As the police were called, the man tried to leave the scene but PC Booker was at hand to use reasonable force and detain him so he couldn't flee the scene.
He continued liaising with the victim to reassure her and minimise the risk to others involved before officers arrived and arrested the man for domestic assault.
Sergeant Matthew Lewis praised PC Booker's "commendable" attitude. He said: "It was exactly what was required and his actions ensured the safety of the woman and her unborn child."
PC Booker said: "I did what any officer would do when confronted with a situation such as this. I could see as we were driving past that the woman was being abused and I knew I needed to step in to assess the situation and prevent her from coming to further harm."
