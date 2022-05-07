Predatory PCSO who struck up sexual relations with 'vulnerable' women jailed

Jailed: former PCSO Simon Smith Picture: Humberside Police

Simon Smith, 49, who resigned from Humberside Police last year, first encountered one of the victims when she was part of a group of teenagers hanging round an East Yorkshire market town. When she was 18 he attended her workplace while investigating a shop theft.

When she moved to a new place of work, he made numerous visits in uniform and gave her his mobile phone number on a piece of paper with the Humberside Police logo.

Hull Crown Court heard that Smith, who was twice the age of the woman, initiated phone sex, and also engaged in sexual activity at his place of work, when he was on duty.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford QC said Smith, who was based in Goole, “told her never to tell anyone as it was their secret”.

A second victim who reported a crime in February 2019, received a text from Smith a few days later on a police issue mobile asking her if she wanted his personal phone number.

The court heard Smith invited her to visit him at a police station where sexual activity took place. Shortly afterwards she discovered that he had been lying about his marital status. Further sexual activity took place while he was in duty, in uniform and at his place of work.

He later asked her to lie to investigators about the nature of the relationship.

The woman told the court that due to her “extremely low self confidence” she had been flattered by Smith’s attention. She said the revelations had “completely crushed any burgeoning feeling of liking myself”.

His offending came to light when he tried to target a third woman, who was also vulnerable, having been a victim of domestic abuse who had been moved to a safe house for her protection.

Smith had visited as a PCSO and spoken to her son and then gave her his phone number and told her not to tell a colleague.

He then sent her a text “no doubt attempting to initiate another sexual relationship”. However this time she reported him, saying later that she felt “wierded out” by his behaviour and he was arrested in March 2019.

Investigators made further inquiries and identified eight other women who he had given his personal contacts to in the hope of striking up a relationship.

Judge John Thackray QC said he did not accept that Smith was “genuinely remorseful”. He said he had attempted to evade detection by asking one of the women to lie and had lied when interviewed by police. He had shown little or no empathy for his victims. He said: “It is submitted that you are a weak and desperate man...a more appropriate description would be manipulative, devious and predatory.”

Smith, who earlier admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice, was sentenced to two years and 10 months, with half to be served on licence.

He now faces a misconduct hearing which could see him being barred from ever working for any police force in the country.