‘Predatory’ police officer who abused three women guilty of gross misconduct

A “predatory”’ North Yorkshire Police officer who strangled a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened her eight-year-old son has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

He was found to have been abusive and controlling while he was in relationships with three women between 1998 and 2017, at a recent disciplinary hearing.

The officer, who denied wrongdoing, was told he would have been sacked by the force if had he not resigned shortly before the disciplinary hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald Sydenham, the solicitor who chaired the hearing, barred the public from attending and decided the officer’s identity should be protected.

The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct (Picture: Police Scotland)

After reading a psychological report, Mr Sydenham was concerned the officer would struggle to cope if he was named because he “suffered from a mixed depressive and anxiety disorder" which is “sufficient to constitute a disability as defined by law”.

He also said the officer’s “longstanding” mental health issues “did affect his behaviour” when he was with the women.

The disciplinary hearing was told the officer, referred to as Officer Z, abused one woman while they were in a relationship between 1998 and 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He strangled her, held a knife to her throat and threatened her eight-year-old son, claiming he would end up in “a body bag”.

The officer was abusive to another woman, between 2005 and 2016, when he berated her with insults, calling her “fat, lazy and ugly”.

The victim said he kept her isolated from her friends and family, made decisions about what she could wear and where she could go, accused of cheating and frequently turned up at her place of work unannounced.

A third woman claimed he was abusive and controlling when they were in a relationship between 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he was verbally abusive and accused of cheating, being an alcoholic and being mentally ill.

The victim also said he was “physically abusive” and he would bite her, shove her, squeeze her wrists and press sharp objects against her skin.

In his ruling, Mr Sydenham said the three victims suffered “damage to their health and wellbeing which was and is longstanding”.

“Officer Z should have recognised his wrongdoing given the period of time over which it occurred and the number of female victims involved together with his role as a police officer with clear knowledge of the national concerns relating to violence against women and girls,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Misogynistic behaviour by male officers towards females is an issue of national concern to the public and also to all police forces.

“The effect of such misconduct is corrosive and damages the trust placed in officers by the public very significantly, the loss of such trust ultimately can become irrecoverable.

“Aspects of the gross misconduct were predatory. The behaviour was repeated, sustained and over a long time.

“There was no insight, no apology nor any demonstration of contrition. Officer Z blamed others for causing his gross misconduct.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad