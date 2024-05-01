The Rev Christopher Brain, who led the movement called the Nine O'Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995, appeared at Inner London Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to 11 women.

Brain, 66, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, denied one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995.

He was unconditionally bailed to next appear at the same court for a trial preparation hearing on June 10 this year. A trial which is set to last eight to 10 weeks was set for June 30, 2025.

Reverend Christopher Brain leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court at an earlier hearing.

The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement, police have previously said.

The Nine O'Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas's Church, in the Crookes area of Sheffield, before moving to Ponds Forge sport complex in the city centre.