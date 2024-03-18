Priest who led the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield in court to face 34 sexual abuse charges

A priest who led an evangelical movement in the 1980s and 1990s has appeared in court to face multiple allegations of sexual offences against former members of a church congregation.
By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 18th Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT

The Reverend Christopher Brain led the movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

Brain appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for a four-minute hearing on Monday where he faced a total of 34 charges in relation to 11 women.

The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement, the force said.

Reverend Christopher Brain leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court following a four-minute hearing where he faced a total of 34 charges against former members of a church congregation. The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement called the Nine O'Clock Service led by Brain. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024. Dave Higgens/PA WireReverend Christopher Brain leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court following a four-minute hearing where he faced a total of 34 charges against former members of a church congregation. The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement called the Nine O'Clock Service led by Brain. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024. Dave Higgens/PA Wire
Brain, now 66, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, is charged with one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995.

The Nine O’Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas’s Church, in the Crookes area of Sheffield, before moving to Ponds Forge sport complex in the city centre.

