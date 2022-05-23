The caller, who said he wanted to buy a pair of joggers, was not being allowed into the shop and so called West Yorkshire Police on 999.

A security guard was refusing the man entry, although the exact reason why is not revealed in the video.

He says: "I'm stood outside Primark. There's a security lad. Obviously I wanna buy some joggers, I've got money. And he's obviously, well I want you to come to the store so you can report him or do something, you know what I mean?

Police have reminded the public to only call 999 in an emergency

"He's refusing to let me in for a pair of joggers."

The operator replies to say it's not a police matter, and explains to him the security guard is within his rights to prevent the caller from entering the store, and advises him to go through Primark's complaints system.

The caller then says: "He's not doing his job," and calls him a rude word.

The force said: "This is just one example of the inappropriate calls that we've had to our 999 emergency line. On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency.