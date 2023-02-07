A man from North Yorkshire has been sentenced to four years and seven months in prison with a two year extension for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl as she rode her horse in a rural location.

Nathan Thomas McCracken, aged 29, of Commercial Street, Norton was sentenced at York Crown Court today (Tuesday) after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual assault and two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order which he was already subject to.

In July last year, McCracken was travelling between Malton and York when he saw his victim riding her horse alone. Having driven passed her, he went back, wound down his window and started to talk to her. He then got out of the car and sexually assaulted her. As he assaulted her, he kept repeatedly asking her not to report him to the police.

Thankfully, she did report it and McCracken was arrested thanks to the accuracy of the information she told police.

He had committed two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order which had been put in place in relation to a previous offence. Officers located an undisclosed laptop and also found McCracken had been using Snapchat under an online alias which concealed his identity, both actions which had been restricted under the order.

Det Con Philip Freebrey of Scarborough Criminal Investigation Department said: “McCracken acted in a predatory manner, driving passed the victim and assessing the fact that she was alone in a isolated location, before going back to assault her. His pleas to her to not report the incident shows he knew exactly what he was doing.

“He showed no remorse for the incident, pleading not guilty throughout the investigation until unquestionable forensic evidence came to light. He also showed an utter contempt for the sexual harm prevention order which was already in place, failing to adhere to the conditions and informing police of having a laptop and using an alias.