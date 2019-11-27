Prisoner out on day release from Yorkshire jail went on to threaten shop workers with screwdriver and knife

A prisoner who was out on day release from a Yorkshire jail went on to threaten shop workers with a screwdriver and a knife in two separate robberies.

Michael Wright, 45, had been let out on day release on a temporary licence from HMP Hatfield in Doncaster on July 4, but failed to return claiming he had "personal reasons".

Instead, he carried out two armed robberies before fleeing to West Yorkshire.

The first robbery, which happened on his fourth day on the run, saw Wright enter the Heron Foods store in Great North Road, Woodlands armed with a screwdriver. He threatened staff before leaving with money from the till.

The following day, police were called to the One Stop shopin Warmsworth Road, Balby, where Wright had threatened staff with a knife. After making further demands for cash to be handed over, he attacked the till until he was able to run from the shop with the cash drawer.

Wright was arrested by police in West Yorkshire on July 11.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this month and pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and being unlawfully at large from prison.

He was sentenced to 21 years in total.

Detective Constable Mark Roostan, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Wright claimed he didn’t return to HMP Hatfield that day for ‘personal reasons’ but then continued to deliberately evade arrest.

“He knew he was wanted but instead of handing himself in, having been trusted on temporary day release, he committed two serious offences which left shop workers terrified, and one woman, a shop worker at Heron Foods, suffered a minor injury.

“She has since commented that she feels a lot better after attending the hearing and now feels that she can move on better with her life.

“I’m pleased that the sentence he has received is substantial; it reflects the severity of his actions and his attempts to deliberately evade police arrest.”