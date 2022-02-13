Star Hobson murder: Public and MPs back calls for child killers to get whole life sentences

A poll of over 4,000 adults conducted by Deltapoll for the Northern Policy Foundation thinktank has found strong support for the more widespread use of whole life sentences, which are currently only applied when cases are considered “exceptionally serious”.

The Foundation is calling for the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently progressing through Parliament to be amended so that mandatory life sentences apply to future cases involving the “murder of a child that involves torture and/or a prolonged period of child cruelty”. The Ministry of Justice said the Bill already intends to extend whole life orders to cover the premeditated murder of a child.

Yorkshire-born Tory MP Dehenna Davison said she would be encouraging fellow MPs to change the current laws around the use of whole life tariffs.

Star Hobson died from "utterly catastrophic" injuries at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire in September 2020.

Ms Davision, MP for Bishop Auckland and a former member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, said: “Like many people I have been horrified by cases like Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson. Life sentences with minimum terms of 29 and 25 years are simply too lenient for such abhorrent crimes and it is clear that the public agrees.

“Parliament has set the framework for sentencing that judges use and it is our job to change that to try and bring justice to the children who die such awful deaths.”

Last month, Attorney General Suella Braverman said she was unable to recommend any increase to the sentence imposed on Savannah Brockhill for the killing of Yorkshire toddler Star Hobson because of current sentencing guidelines. Brockhill was handed a life term with a minimum of 25 years in prison.

However, the eight-year sentence given to Star’s mother Frankie Smith for her part in her daughter’s death has been referred to the Court of Appeal. Smith was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter, but guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Savannah Brockhill was jailed at Bradford Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 25 years for the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson

Star was taken to hospital from the flat where she lived with Smith in Wesley Place, Keighley, on September 22 2020, but her injuries were “utterly catastrophic” and “unsurvivable”.

She was found to have suffered two brain injuries, numerous ribs fractures, the fracture and refracture of her leg, and a skull fracture when she died.

In December, the jail sentences handed to Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, were also referred to the Court of Appeal for being too lenient.

Arthur suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his father’s “evil” partner, 32-year-old Tustin.

She was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years over the murder of Arthur, whose body was covered in 130 bruises when he died.

Hughes was jailed for 21 years after being convicted of manslaughter.

Currently whole life sentences only apply in the following categories of cases - the murder of multiple people with substantial premeditation; abduction of the victim with sexual or sadistic conduct; an ideological murder advancing a political or racial cause; murder committed by a defendant who has a previous conviction for murder and the murder of a police officer on duty.

The Deltapoll study found 89 per cent of those questioned agreed that murder cases involving the deaths of children “should normally result in a whole life order”.

The idea was strongly supported consistently across age ranges, region, whether people voted Leave/Remain and regardless of who they voted for at the last election.

Tom Lees, Director of the Northern Policy Foundation, said: “This is an issue that is not just important to Red Wall voters but the vast majority of the whole country who agree that sentences for cruel child killers are far too lenient.

“While everyone wants to see more work and action to prevent these kind of awful murders we have to be realistic and accept that unfortunately there will always be cases that slip through the net.

"When that happens the least we can do is deliver justice to the poor children who have had their lives taken away - whole life sentences will help to do that. The Government needs to take urgent action and amend the Sentencing Act.”

Scott Benton, Conservative MP for Blackpool South, said: “There’s been a succession of cruel child murders where the perpetrators have received far too lenient sentences.

“The murder of defenceless children - who are completely reliant on adults to care for them and protect them - is one of the most atrocious crimes possible. Such people don’t deserve to see the light of day ever again.”

In November, the Government announced plans for 'Tony's Law' which will mean anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment – rather than the current 14-year maximum. It follows a campaign by the adoptive family of seven-year-old Tony Hudgell, who had both legs amputated following abuse.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Child killers should face the full force of the law which is why we’re extending whole life orders for the premeditated murder of a child – meaning offenders will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole.

“At the same time, Tony’s Law will introduce life sentences for adults who cause or allow the death of a child in their care, rather than the current 14-year maximum.”

