Public barred from misconduct hearing for police officer accused of abusing women

A North Yorkshire Police officer accused of abusing women will not be named and the public has been barred from attending his disciplinary hearing.

The officer has been charged with gross misconduct and he could be sacked, after the hearing takes place at the force’s headquarters in Northallerton later today.

According to North Yorkshire Police, he allegedly subjected multiple women to “unwanted, abusive, controlling or coercive behaviour” while he was in relationships with them.

Gerald Sydenham, the solicitor appointed to chair the meeting, has decided the public and the press should be barred from the hearing and the officer should remain anonymous.

He also refused to reverse that decision when it was challenged by The Yorkshire Post, claiming he is concerned about “the effect these proceedings will have upon the health of persons involved”.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe, who was elected to hold the force to account, has refused to comment on the decision, claiming it “wouldn’t be appropriate”.

Home Office guidance, issued for police forces, states misconduct hearings should be held in public to ensure they are "as open, transparent and fair as possible", but “there may be some circumstances where this is not appropriate”.

The guidance also states that when a legally qualified chair is deciding whether a hearing should be held in public, the physical and mental health of the officer and witnesses should be taken into account.

In response to the Yorkshire Post’s challenge, Mr Sydenham said: “I have also considered whether in the light of all of the information I have received whether parts of the hearing could remain open. I have concluded they could not.

“There are a number of vulnerable persons involved in these proceedings.

“Members of the public and of the press may be unaware that expert evidence from a consultant clinical psychologist has been obtained and has assisted me in balancing the public interest and the interests of and rights of the participants and the effect these proceedings will have upon the health of persons involved.

“For self evident reasons I do not intend to go into detail concerning medical evidence."

He added: “I am satisfied the public interest in holding an open hearing is in these particular circumstances is outweighed to a considerable degree by the need to protect the health of those involved.

“That decision is based upon expert medical evidence which provided assistance and evidence of some considerable weight which I had to take into account when I made decisions about balancing the important public interest in openness and transparency with the right of privacy and the effects upon health.”

Theresa May ordered all forces to make hearings public when she was Home Secretary in 2015, claiming “the public need to have confidence that the complaints system is fair and effective”.