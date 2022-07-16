Simon Lee, aged 57, left Bradford Royal Infirmary at 5.30am today (Saturday 16).
There are significant concerns for his welfare and officers are urgently appealing for information.
Simon is described as being of slim build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with dark/grey hair,
He is believed to be wearing dark blue jeans, black t-shirt and black trainers.
He is known to frequent Denholme, as well as pubs in Keighley town centre and Bradford city centre.
Officers are making enquiries to locate him and ask anyone who can assist to contact police in Bradford on 999, quoting log 0381 of today.