West Yorkshire Police said: “At about 1.20pm today on Friday, a grey Audi RS3 was travelling along Baldwin Lane towards Queensbury when it collided with a wall at its junction with Back Lane.

"The 20-year-old woman, from Bradford, was taken to hospital in a serious condition but was pronounced dead last night. The driver, a 21-year-old man, from Keighley, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Baldwin Lane, Queensbury