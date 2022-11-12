A ‘racist’ killer who stabbed a man in the throat as he was handing church leaflets out in Yorkshire has been detained indefinitely in a mental health institution.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 11 how paranoid schizophrenic James Patrick Lee, aged 32, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility because of his mental illness after he killed Mohamed Issa Koroma, on High Street, Sheffield, near the NatWest bank, on September 17, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister Mark McKone said: “Mohamed suffered a massive weeping wound to the right side of his neck – 15cm long and 7cm wide – and muscle had been cut and the jugular vein and the common carotid artery on the right were almost completely divided causing severe haemorrhaging and death.”

Mr McKone revealed Lee had previously been detained at Meadowhall during a separate incident by security guards whom he insulted with racial slurs and he was not detained.

Lee went on to twice make throat-slitting gestures including towards a black male at Meadowhall and he bought a carving knife from Wilko’s on Haymarket, Sheffield, before stabbing Mr Koroma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant fled from the scene and CCTV footage captured Mr Koroma struggling along High Street, according to Mr McKone, until a woman tried to stem the flow of blood by putting her hands around the victim’s neck as the blood flowed between her fingers.

Mr McKone said many others tried to help including a police officer who applied chest compressions before paramedics arrived and foodbank volunteer Mr Koroma was pronounced dead at 5.16pm.

Lee was arrested and the knife was found in his bag. He told one officer to put him in with black people because he would slit their throats, and he referred to the security guards with racial slurs, according to Mr McKone.

The court heard Lee suffers from paranoid schizophrenia which may have been affected by his previous use of heroin and crack-cocaine and his current use of spice but his condition is regarded as much more deep-seated with him suffering delusions about the ‘black brotherhood’ and conspiracy theories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr John Kent told the court the most appropriate disposal for Lee was detention in a mental hospital after he explained the defendant is suffering with a lifelong, mental illness and that he presents a high risk to the public.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how 'racist' paranoid schizophrenic James Lee, of East Dene, Rotherham, has been detained indefinitely in a secure, mental health hospital after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of Mohamed Issa Koroma in Sheffield city centre.

Mr Koroma’s father stated: “We came to England because we thought it was the promised land. We thought we would have opportunities here and our children would be safe. On Friday, September 17, 2021, our world fell apart when we were told our son Mohamed Issa Koroma was killed while handing out leaflets.”

He added Mohammed had been kind and thoughtful and he had just wanted to help others and the family fears another member of their family could be targeted again in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Koroma also said: “We miss him every day and we have tortured ourselves about the pain he must have felt when Mohamed was cut.” He added: “This everlasting pain will never leave until the day we die.”

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard KC said: “It’s impossible for anyone who has heard the words of the victim personal statement read out not to be moved and deeply, deeply saddened by the overwhelming sense of loss that the deceased’s family inevitably feel.” Ms Goddard stressed that detention in a mental health institition would mean Lee would most likely remain there for the best part of his life.

Judge Peter Kelson KC told Lee: “You have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of your victim Mohamed Issa Koroma. His death is a tragedy beyond imagination. The victim personal statement of Art Koroma is a deeply, deeply moving document and might give you some hint of the pain you have caused.” He added: “You were expressing appalling racist views. You bought a knife and you slaughtered Mohamed Issa by reason of the colour of his skin.”

Judge Kelson sentenced Lee to indefinite detention at Rampton Secure Hospital psychiatric unit under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act and he was also made subject to special restrictions which will ensure continued monitoring throughout his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad