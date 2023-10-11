All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

RAF Scampton: Four people arrested during protest over use of RAF Scampton to house migrants

Four people have been arrested and bailed following reports of disorder outside a former RAF base during a protest over its use as migrant accommodation.
By Callum Parke, PA
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST

Lincolnshire Police said the four were arrested on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 10) following reports of an assault and disorder outside the main entrance of RAF Scampton.

A 56-year-old man from the Yorkshire area was arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated trespass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men, one aged 44 and from the Grimsby area, and another aged 42 from the Lincoln area, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, with a 51-year-old woman from the Yorkshire area arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Most Popular
RAF Scampton. Photo: James TurnerRAF Scampton. Photo: James Turner
RAF Scampton. Photo: James Turner

They were bailed on Wednesday (Oct 11) with conditions not to go within 200 metres of the site, as police investigations continue.

Police remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday during a protest over the planned use of the site to house migrants.

Officers will continue to carry out patrols over the coming days while protesters are present "to keep them and the wider community safe", the force said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police said: "If we receive further reports of people causing disorder this will not be tolerated, and we will step in to protect those in the area and our community. We will continue to provide advice around safe and lawful protest while they remain at the location."