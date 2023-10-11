Four people have been arrested and bailed following reports of disorder outside a former RAF base during a protest over its use as migrant accommodation.

Lincolnshire Police said the four were arrested on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 10) following reports of an assault and disorder outside the main entrance of RAF Scampton.

A 56-year-old man from the Yorkshire area was arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated trespass.

Two men, one aged 44 and from the Grimsby area, and another aged 42 from the Lincoln area, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, with a 51-year-old woman from the Yorkshire area arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

RAF Scampton. Photo: James Turner

They were bailed on Wednesday (Oct 11) with conditions not to go within 200 metres of the site, as police investigations continue.

Police remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday during a protest over the planned use of the site to house migrants.

Officers will continue to carry out patrols over the coming days while protesters are present "to keep them and the wider community safe", the force said.

