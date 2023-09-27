Range Rover driver who killed his best friend after driving at over 100mph on Yorkshire country road is jailed

A man whose best friend died when he lost control of a Range Rover Evoque on a country road has been jailed for 12 years and banned from driving for a decade.

Joshua Hawksworth-Robinson, 32, crashed the car, which belonged to his girlfriend, on the B1253 at Langtoft, near Driffield, in July 2022.

The collision killed Hawksworth-Robinson’s best friend Connor Machon, 23, who was in the front passenger seat, after he lost control on a bend and crashed into a tree. Both men had grown up in Bridlington.

At Hull Crown Court in Monday, Hawksworth-Robinson pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing death by driving whilst uninsured. He had reached speeds of 104mph in the build-up to the crash.

Sergeant Rob Mazingham from Humberside Police said: “I’d like to start by saying a huge thank you to all officers involved in this case who worked tirelessly to bring an extremely dangerous driver to justice.

“Driving 104mph in a 60mph limit, Hawksworth-Robinson was a disqualified driver, uninsured and under the influence of drugs, leading him to lose control and collide with a tree, recklessly killing his front-seat passenger.

“He himself suffered serious, life-changing injuries, but that did not stop him discharging himself to evade police for fear of being arrested.

“It was because of the hard work and tenacity of the officers involved, that we were able to swiftly detain Hawksworth-Robinson where he subsequently cooperated, leading to him pleading guilty for all offences.

“Whilst the result at court does not take away pain and suffering inflicted on the victim’s family, I do hope it will give them some comfort in knowing he is behind bars and off the roads so he cannot bring such tragedy onto another family.

“We encourage our communities to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold reckless and dangerous drivers to account.”