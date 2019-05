Police are investigating an allegation of rape at a skate park in Castleford.

The King George playing fields off Falcon Drive were cordoned off following the report of a serious sexual offence between 11.10pm and 11.20pm on Saturday night.

Forensic officers were also seen at the park on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been bailed as enquiries into the incident continue.