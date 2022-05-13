Turkish national Tamer Eren, 42, of Southcoates Lane, Hull, was sentenced yesterday after he was found guilty by a jury, despite denying the offence at an earlier hearing.

The attack took place near Drypool Bridge in Hull in the early hours of September 19, when the victim, aged 36, was walking home from a night out with her friends and family and asked takeaway worker Eren for a light for a cigarette.

Eren walked with the woman for some time, despite her asking him not too, before attacking her in a secluded area.

Tamer Eren

Eren's sentencing was delayed after an earlier hearing was postponed due to a lack of a Turkish interpreter. He claimed his English was not good enough to be able to understand court proceedings.

The court was told he had cycled into the city and hung around bars waiting for a victim.

Detective Sergeant Frances Robinson of Humberside Police said: “Firstly I’d like to praise the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and the court proceedings. Eren put her through unimaginable distress and, whilst today’s sentencing cannot take away any of the suffering he caused, I hope that she can take some comfort from knowing that he is now behind bars and cannot harm anybody else.

“This was a shocking and violent attack, where a callous predator purposefully sought out a vulnerable victim and attacked her for his own sexual gratification. He has shown no remorse for his actions, refusing to admit what he has done and instead putting his victim through the ordeal of reliving her trauma in court. I am reassured that he is now off our streets and I hope he uses his jail time to reflect on his heinous behaviour.

“Understandably this incident has caused concern amongst the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that we take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously.

“We work closely with local authorities and a number of charities and agencies to ensure all victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support, whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, we will listen to you and will do everything we can to put those responsible before the courts.

“There are multiple ways to report offences of this nature and it will always be treated with sensitivity. You can report it directly to the police or speak to one of our partner charities or organisations if that feels more comfortable for you.