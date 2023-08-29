Rawmarsh murder: Woman in her 30s found dead inside home as two people arrested on suspicion of murder
Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerted South Yorkshire Police after paramedics were called to a home on The Bridleway in Rawmarsh, near Rotherham, just after 3.30pm on Monday (Aug 28).
The woman, who was in her 30s, was found dead inside the property. When police officers arrived, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 49 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are both still in custody.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers. Scenes remain in place on The Bridleway. We ask that you avoid the area while officers carry out their work and enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 589 of August 28. Alternatively, contact Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.