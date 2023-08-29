Two people have been arrested after a woman in her 30s was found dead inside a Yorkshire home.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerted South Yorkshire Police after paramedics were called to a home on The Bridleway in Rawmarsh, near Rotherham, just after 3.30pm on Monday (Aug 28).

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found dead inside the property. When police officers arrived, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 49 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are both still in custody.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers. Scenes remain in place on The Bridleway. We ask that you avoid the area while officers carry out their work and enquiries.”