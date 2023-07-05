A Yorkshire greyhound trainer has been banned from keeping animals for life and jailed for 36 weeks after an investigation found 38 severely neglected dogs in her care.

Rebecca Perkins, who pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and one count of animal suffering, was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

Perkins, of Hill Farm, Hunmanby Road, Burton Flemming, Driffield, has also been given a lifetime ban from keeping animals.

Having been alerted to a possible case of animal suffering, GBGB’s Stipendiary Steward Simon Storey visited Perkins’ kennels in September 2022 and found that the animals were not receiving the care and treatment required.

Yorkshire greyhound trainer with 17 years experience jailed and banned from keeping animals as inspectors find dead dogs at farm

Upon arrival at the farm he saw a black greyhound lying inside a small plastic portable kennel.

The dog struggled to get out of the kennel, and was described as being in a "disgraceful condition" and being "so thin and emaciated" that the dog "could hardly walk".

In stables at the farm, he found several thin, very underweight greyhounds in stable blocks - and the skeleton of a small dog that had been there for some time.

When Perkins returned home, he asked her to open the main kennel block. The stench inside left him feeling "immediately sick" - and reported seeing dogs in the kennels in shocking conditions, with "many being extremely thin and emaciated".

The bodies of a further four dead dogs were also found at various locations across the farm.

Excrement was present across the floor of the kennels, and the smell was described as “overpowering”.

He immediately arranged for all the dogs to be removed from the kennels and within hours they were being seen by vets and being moved to homing centres.

GBGB said has worked closely with the authorities as they brought charges against Perkins providing whatever information or assistance was required.

Perkins admitted causing 37 greyhounds to suffer unnecessarily as a result of her failure to secure veterinary attention addressing their poor body condition.

She also admitted causing three of the greyhounds to suffer after failing to ensure vet care to address lameness and sores; and to failing to provide a suitable, hygienic environment for 35 of the greyhounds.

Perkins signed all the greyhounds in her care over to the RSPCA.

A collapsed brindle greyhound in the poorest condition died before it reached a vet for treatment.

Two further greyhounds were put to sleep that day on independent veterinary advice on welfare grounds, while a further greyhound had to be euthanised several days later.

The dogs were suffering for “weeks if not months”, an expert found.

Inspector Mitchell of the RSPCA said in a witness statement: “Every single kennel in this kennel block was heavily soiled with faeces and urine, as was all the bedding for the greyhounds.

“The smell in the (main) kennel block was overpowering and almost unbearable.”

In mitigation, the court heard that Perkins had been licensed to train greyhounds for 17 years, and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

She also cited a recent health scare and financial issues.

Speaking after sentencing, ARO Richardson said: “This distressing case saw a large number of greyhounds suffer in their owner's care due to a failure to get them urgent veterinary treatment they so clearly needed.

“The conditions at the property were wholly unacceptable, with faeces everywhere and an overpowering smell, all of which contributed to a totally inappropriate and illegal environment.“Looking after a large number of greyhounds like this can be very challenging - and clearly they were badly let down on this occasion, to such an extent that a number had to be put to sleep given the severity of the welfare problems.“Thankfully, once in RSPCA care, the greyhounds that survived have done very well and gained significant weight. The process of rehoming these dogs is underway - offering them each a second chance of forever home happiness."

GBGB will now conduct its own disciplinary hearing into this matter which could result in a lifetime ban from the sport.

Mark Bird, Chief Executive of GBGB, said: “It was our own investigation that first uncovered this and we immediately took all the necessary steps to ensure appropriate action was taken to safeguard the wellbeing of the greyhounds.

"There is absolutely no place for any mistreatment of greyhounds within our sport and, as the regulator of licensed greyhound racing, we will always place the health and welfare of the animals above all other considerations.