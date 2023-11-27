The inquests into the deaths of Beverley mum Rebecca Rees-Hughes, 37, and the boyfriend suspected of murdering her before he was killed in a collision during a police pursuit will be held separately.

Senior Hull and East Riding coroner Professor Paul Marks told a pre-inquest review into the case on Monday that although Miss Rees-Hughes’s inquest could take place before the end of the year, a jury would have to be called for an inquiry into the death of Benjamin James Crosby, 46, because of Humberside Police’s involvement.

In July 2022, the body of Miss Rees-Hughes was found at her home on Samman Road in Beverley. The mother of two boys had been stabbed and also suffered blunt force injuries.

Her partner, massage therapist Benjamin Crosby, had left the property and was killed shortly afterwards when his VW Polo crashed into a Ford Transit near Hornsea while being chased by police. The van driver was seriously injured.

Rebecca Rees-Hughes had two children

Both Humberside Police and Professor Marks have previously stated that it is accepted that Crosby caused the fatal injuries to Miss Rees-Hughes and that no other suspect was being sought.

Humberside Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident, as is standard following pursuits that result in a collision.

At the review at Hull Coroner’s Court, which was attended by both sets of parents and representatives of the IOPC and police legal services, Professor Marks confirmed that to reduce trauma for David and Trisha Rees-Hughes, their daughter’s inquest would be a documentary hearing, with all evidence read out and no witnesses called in person.

He added: “Crosby’s is a more complex case and it needs a jury, which takes longer to arrange. The family will be able to question witnesses.”

Benjamin Crosby was killed in a crash shortly after stabbing his partner to death

Professor Marks then clarified that the inquest will be held under Article 2 of the Human Rights Act, which protects the right to life from the state’s power to take a life. He said: “This will allow me to go into greater depth and deal with more of the circumstances. It will be a full and fearless inquiry.”

The witnesses to be called include two men who saw the collision and a police officer acting on behalf of five constables who attended the scene. A forensic collision investigator will also appear. The two-day hearing will take place within six months and Crosby’s parents, Lee and Christine, confirmed that they would not have legal representation.