Rebecca Rees-Hughes: Inquests into death of Yorkshire mature student and partner suspected of killing her before fatal crash to be held separately
Senior Hull and East Riding coroner Professor Paul Marks told a pre-inquest review into the case on Monday that although Miss Rees-Hughes’s inquest could take place before the end of the year, a jury would have to be called for an inquiry into the death of Benjamin James Crosby, 46, because of Humberside Police’s involvement.
In July 2022, the body of Miss Rees-Hughes was found at her home on Samman Road in Beverley. The mother of two boys had been stabbed and also suffered blunt force injuries.
Her partner, massage therapist Benjamin Crosby, had left the property and was killed shortly afterwards when his VW Polo crashed into a Ford Transit near Hornsea while being chased by police. The van driver was seriously injured.
Both Humberside Police and Professor Marks have previously stated that it is accepted that Crosby caused the fatal injuries to Miss Rees-Hughes and that no other suspect was being sought.
Humberside Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident, as is standard following pursuits that result in a collision.
At the review at Hull Coroner’s Court, which was attended by both sets of parents and representatives of the IOPC and police legal services, Professor Marks confirmed that to reduce trauma for David and Trisha Rees-Hughes, their daughter’s inquest would be a documentary hearing, with all evidence read out and no witnesses called in person.
He added: “Crosby’s is a more complex case and it needs a jury, which takes longer to arrange. The family will be able to question witnesses.”
Professor Marks then clarified that the inquest will be held under Article 2 of the Human Rights Act, which protects the right to life from the state’s power to take a life. He said: “This will allow me to go into greater depth and deal with more of the circumstances. It will be a full and fearless inquiry.”
The witnesses to be called include two men who saw the collision and a police officer acting on behalf of five constables who attended the scene. A forensic collision investigator will also appear. The two-day hearing will take place within six months and Crosby’s parents, Lee and Christine, confirmed that they would not have legal representation.
An opening of the inquest in August 2022 had already heard that it was the Crosbys who found Miss Rees-Hughes’ body after their son contacted them. The mature student, who was reading physics at the University of Hull, had been working at the Firepit bar and restaurant in Beverley when her partner arrived and they shared a drink before leaving together.