Retired Yorkshire solicitor, 74, to stand trial over allegations he stalked his former partner and confronted her at their golf club

A retired Harrogate solicitor has denied stalking his ex-girlfriend following a confrontation at their golf club.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Stuart Norris Berry, 74, appeared on Friday in front of Harrogate magistrates at the same court where he used to prosecute and defend cases himself before retiring from the legal profession in 2021.

The court was told that Berry, of Stone Rings Lane, Harrogate, was in a relationship with the woman which ended in May 2021. She had asked for him not to contact her thereafter, but he is alleged to have sent emails and letters to her and called and visited her home.

The court was told that on one occasion, the woman was sitting with friends at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate, where both parties were members, when Berry approached her and said he ‘wanted a word’. She said the conversation was ‘unexpected’ and told him to leave her alone after he said he did not understand their situation.

Stuart Berry was a solicitor in Harrogate for many yearsStuart Berry was a solicitor in Harrogate for many years
Berry pleaded not guilty to stalking and his case was sent to York Magistrates Court for summary trial in June.

Stuart Berry, centre, at an Oakdale Golf Club dinner. The other two men pictured have no connection to the caseStuart Berry, centre, at an Oakdale Golf Club dinner. The other two men pictured have no connection to the case
