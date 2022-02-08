Reward offered as police search for brick thrower who injured train driver

A Northern train driver was taken to hospital after shards of broken glass hit him in the face when a brick was thrown at his windscreen.

By Nathan Hyde
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:54 am
Shards of broken glass hit the driver in the face after a brick was thrown near the village of Clifton on Friday night

British Transport Police are trying to track down the person who threw the brick, at around 10pm on Friday near the village of Clifton in Greater Manchester, and the train operating company has offered a £1,000 reward to anyone who offers information that leads to a conviction.

The driver has been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “It’s hard to believe that anyone would put the safety of others at risk by such reckless behaviour.

“The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating. This was a shocking incident that could have had fatal consequences.

He added: “Officers are investigating, and I am appealing to anyone with information about either incident to come forward.

“Someone will know who did this and we need to find them before they do something similar which may have far worse consequences.”

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.