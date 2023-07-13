Richard Dyson: Detectives investigating the disappearance of Barnsley man re-arrest two men for murder

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Barnsley man Richard Dyson have re-arrested two men.

The pair, aged 70 and 69, were initially arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of murder.

They have now been re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence as detectives continue to analyse existing evidence as part of the investigation.

Both remain in custody at this time, police confirmed.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Barnsley man Richard Dyson have re-arrested two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard, 58, was last seen by his daughter on Friday November 15, 2019.

During initial enquiries, officers established the last known sighting of him as being on Sunday November 17 at around 11pm, where he was seen walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation in to Richard’s disappearance continues and we remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“You can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 459 of 25 November 2019 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/