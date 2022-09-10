News you can trust since 1754
Road closed after WW2 hand grenade found by metal detectorist

A road in North Yorkshire has been closed after a metal detectorist found a hand grenade.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 12:09 pm
Masham Road is closed at Firby, near Beadale, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.

It comes after the WW2-era hand grenade was found this morning, at 10.55am.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Masham Rod closed at Firby, near Bedale, after a WW2-era hand grenade found by metal detectorist at 10.55am today

“Safety cordon in place while bomb disposal experts assess the grenade.

“Please avoid the area & follow local diversions until further notice.”