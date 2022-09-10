Road closed after WW2 hand grenade found by metal detectorist
A road in North Yorkshire has been closed after a metal detectorist found a hand grenade.
Masham Road is closed at Firby, near Beadale, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.
It comes after the WW2-era hand grenade was found this morning, at 10.55am.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Masham Rod closed at Firby, near Bedale, after a WW2-era hand grenade found by metal detectorist at 10.55am today
“Safety cordon in place while bomb disposal experts assess the grenade.
“Please avoid the area & follow local diversions until further notice.”