Rob Burrow's dad calls out 'disgrace' of a person after son's disability van vandalised

Rob Burrow’s dad has called out the ‘disgrace’ of a person who vandalised his son’s disability van.

Leeds Rhinos legend, Rob, has been inspiring people across the world of sport and society with his charity work since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

The Burrow’s family were out for a Christmas meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton, Castleford last night when the incident reportedly took place.

Rob’s dad Geoff took to Twitter to call out the incident, describing the person as a ‘disgrace’.

He tweeted: “Well oh well - my family went out, with my wonderful son Rob, for a lovely meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton Castleford tonight.

"Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob’s Disability van how low are some people hey! Sleep well you scum of a person.”

The tweet has garnered hundreds of responses with many calling out whoever was involved.

Former Lancashire rugby star, Paul Sculthorpe MBE, were among those to respond to the tweet.

"Some people have no morals in life Geoff, karma will catch up with them,” he said.

“You, your family and that legend of a son just keep showing the way and inspiring. Have a lovely Christmas.”

Garry Willis, the former assistant manager for Wakefield AFC Women said: “Disgraceful is that Geoff if I hear anything around the village I'll get in touch mate.

"Don't let it spoil your Christmas hope you have a great one mate.”

