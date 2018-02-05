Robber snatched woman's handbag at Bradford bus stop

A robber snatched a woman's handbag while she waited at a bus stop in Bradford.

The 56-year-old victim had seen a man follow her from Barmby Road to the bus stop on Otley Road at around 5.40am on Friday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "While she was waiting for a bus, a man approached her and tried to grab her brown leather handbag, causing her to fall to the floor.

"He has then again grabbed her bag, running off with it towards Barmby Road."

The robber was described as a slim, white man, aged 25 to 28 years old and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in.

He was wearing a blue/grey jacket, grey bottoms with a vertical white stripe and a light grey cap/hat.

The spokesman said: "Detectives would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured in the e-fit image.

"Police are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who saw a man matching the suspect’s description fleeing the scene with a lady’s handbag."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID via 101, quoting reference 13180054366.