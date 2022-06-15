West Yorkshire Police say they have been informed that Robert Holden, 49, of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, has been arrested in the former Portuguese colony in the Atlantic.
A judicial process is ongoing to return him to the UK from the island.
An arrest warrant for Holden was issued in April when he failed to turn up for his first hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court - with the bench being told by the prosecuting lawyer that he was 'on holiday' in an undisclosed location.
Police have been looking for him since.
Holden, who was once an Independent councillor for Ryburn on the borough council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, has been charged with 31 voyeurism offences, three indecent images offences and 32 computer misuse offences.