West Yorkshire Police say they have been informed that Robert Holden, 49, of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, has been arrested in the former Portuguese colony in the Atlantic.

A judicial process is ongoing to return him to the UK from the island.

Robert Holden

An arrest warrant for Holden was issued in April when he failed to turn up for his first hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court - with the bench being told by the prosecuting lawyer that he was 'on holiday' in an undisclosed location.

Police have been looking for him since.