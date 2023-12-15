The only suspect in the murder of Sheffield dog walker Roger Leadbetter has died in prison, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The 74-year-old was stabbed in a park in the Westfield area last August while walking his springer spaniel, and Emma Borowy, 32, from Bolton, was arrested and remanded in custody.

On December 12 she died in prison with her trial yet to begin. As there were no other suspects charged, a trial will no longer take place and an inquest will establish the circumstances.