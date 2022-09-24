Rogue trader who mocked elderly victims and faked brain tumour to evade justice jailed

David Mason was sentenced to a total of eight years and eight months,

They pressured victims into agreeing for the work to be carried out, ranging from cleaning solar panels, to repairs to roofs and driveways. The work was, however, of a poor standard and unnecessary, and some of the commissions were not even conducted at all.

North Yorkshire County Council’s trading standards officers conducted a complex inquiry, embarking on a prolonged period of surveillance work alongside police officers to collate evidence that David Mason had created a web of lies after he feigned symptoms of the tumour.

Mason’s deceit led to the first trial being abandoned in September 2021.

Christopher Scott was sentenced to 20 months for conspiring to defraud

Mason, 41, of Harlech Court, Ingleby Barwick, and fellow defendants, Gary Russell, 45, of no fixed abode, Christopher Scott, 43, who is currently an inmate of HMP Holme House after being convicted of unrelated offences, and Adam Godley, 33, of Stockton, were sentenced yesterday at Teesside Crown Court.

Mason had earlier admitted perverting the court of justice between September 7, 2021, and April 1 this year. He was arrested after law enforcement officers conducted covert observations and established Mason had been running a second hand car dealership, together with his wife, since the first trial collapsed, having invented the brain tumour symptoms.

The gang pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud a total of 22 householders out of tens of thousands of pounds between September 1, 2017, and October 18, 2018.

Mason was sentenced to a total of eight years and eight months; Gary Russell was jailed for five years and three months; Christopher Scott was given a 20-month prison sentence; and Adam Godley was sentenced to 20 months.

Adam Godley, 33, of Stockton, was sentenced to 20 months for conspiring to defraud

Each was also given an indefinite Criminal Behaviour Order, which effectively bans them from cold-calling anyone in the future.

Passing sentence, Judge Jonathan Carroll branded Mason’s symptoms as “complete and utter fiction”.

He added: “This was a tragedy for elderly and vulnerable victims who were ruthlessly exploited.

“Your offending was brutal in its callousness, with you laughing and filming the victims, mocking them and deriving entertainment from this.”

Gary Russell was sentenced to five years and three months for conspiring to defraud

The offences were carried out at properties in North Yorkshire, York, Cleveland and Durham, and one of the victims, an 89-year-old man from Colburn, was driven to his bank nine times and made to withdraw his life savings in cash totalling £23,950.

During the hearing in April, Judge Carroll condemned the defendant’s actions for the heartache he has caused the victims and disruption for jury members, as well as the financial cost to the court and the legal aid system.