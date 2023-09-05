All Sections
Police are appealing for information after a £250,000 Rolls Royce was set on fire in an arson attack in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:01 BST

Cleveland Police said a man wearing all black and a balaclava was seen getting off a motorcycle before setting fire to the Rolls Royce Wraith in the early hours of August 30. The car was parked on a driveway in Bridlewoods on Brass Castle Lane in Middlesbrough.

Rolls Royce sell the Wraith for £235,000 but once customised by the buyer, the vehicles often cost well in excess of £250,000.

A statement by police said: “Whilst the high value vehicle was parked on a driveway in Bridlewoods on Brass Castle Lane, Middlesbrough, at around 1.30am, a man dressed in black and wearing a balaclava has approached on a motorbike and set the vehicle on fire.

A Rolls Royce Wraith, similar to the one which was set on fireA Rolls Royce Wraith, similar to the one which was set on fire
A Rolls Royce Wraith, similar to the one which was set on fire

“Officers are seeking anyone who may have seen someone matching this description acting suspiciously on the evening of Tuesday 29th August into the early hours of Wednesday 30th August, round the area of Brass Castle Lane.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or doorbell footage is asked to call 101 and quote incident reference number SE23173066.