A pick-up truck remains at the scene of a school run collision in Harrogate this morning in which two 15-year-old boys were seriously injured.

The teenagers are pupils at Rossett School but were closer to fee-paying Ashville College, whose staff treated them after they were struck by the vehicle, which then collided with a wall on Yew Tree Lane.

Both boys are in Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries. The road remains closed.

North Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.46am a member of the public called 999 after a collision took place on Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashville College.

The rear of the pick-up involved can be seen off the road

“The two injured boys were pedestrians and were injured when a vehicle collided with a wall at the location.

“The boys have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“Road and path closures are in place while emergency crews attended the location and an initial investigation into the incident is carried out. Please make alternative arrangements if you plan to travel in this area.

“The parents of both boys have been informed.

Yew Tree Lane remains closed to traffic

This will have been a distressing incident to witness, and we urge those who have been affected by the events to seek the necessary help if needed.

“If you can help with our investigation, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number NYP-02022023-0100.”

Rossett School said: “Earlier this morning there was a road traffic accident near to the school involving two of our students.

“We are working with the emergency services and supporting the families of those involved. We would like to thank the staff of Ashville College for their quick response and the care that they provided at the scene.