A woman has been seriously hurt after she was hit by a stolen car on Christmas Day.

The incident happened while the vehicle was being pursued by police in New Rossington, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 11.40am on Monday, December 25, police officers spotted a white Ford Kuga, which had previously been reported as stolen. The driver of the Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area of Doncaster. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.

Aberconwy Crescent, Rossington

"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision. Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (December 26) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.