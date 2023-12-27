Rossington collision: Woman in her 50s seriously injured after being hit by stolen car being chased by police on Christmas Day in Yorkshire
The incident happened while the vehicle was being pursued by police in New Rossington, Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 11.40am on Monday, December 25, police officers spotted a white Ford Kuga, which had previously been reported as stolen. The driver of the Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.
"It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area of Doncaster. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.
"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision. Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
"A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (December 26) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and police have made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).”