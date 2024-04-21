Rossington raid: Cannabis laced chocolate bars seized during police raid in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police raided a property in Rossington, Doncaster, on Tuesday, April 16.
Inside they found cannabis and over £5,000 in cash.
Officers also discovered 50 chocolate bars containing edible cannabis, a knuckle duster and burner phones.
Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Inside, we found significant amounts of drugs which have since been destroyed as well as cash and phones which strongly suggest that drug deals were taking place.
"The chocolate bars we recovered could easily be mistaken for normal bars of chocolate.
"If these were to end up in the hands of a child, the consequences could have been disastrous and we are pleased we have been able to take these out of circulation."
Two men, aged 28 and 18, and a 59-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug with intent to supply.