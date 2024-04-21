South Yorkshire Police raided a property in Rossington, Doncaster, on Tuesday, April 16.

Inside they found cannabis and over £5,000 in cash.

Officers also discovered 50 chocolate bars containing edible cannabis, a knuckle duster and burner phones.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'chocolate bars' actually contain cannabis. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Inside, we found significant amounts of drugs which have since been destroyed as well as cash and phones which strongly suggest that drug deals were taking place.

"The chocolate bars we recovered could easily be mistaken for normal bars of chocolate.

"If these were to end up in the hands of a child, the consequences could have been disastrous and we are pleased we have been able to take these out of circulation."