Rotherham child abuse scandal: Sheffield brothers charged with child sex offences as part of Operation Stovewood investigations

Three brothers have appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual offences.

By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:04 BST

The men from the Meersbrook area of Sheffield were charged following an inquiry linked to the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood.

The NCA said Amar Ilyas, 39, has been charged with 20 offences, including 12 counts of raping girls under 16 and three of indecent assault.

Kamar Ilyas, 36, has been charged with five offences, including one count of raping a girl under 13.

Three brothers have appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual offences. Stock photo.
Three brothers have appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual offences. Stock photo.
Three brothers have appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual offences. Stock photo.

Kamran Ilyas, 35, has been charged with four offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The offences relate to four individuals who are alleged to have been sexually abused between 2003 and 2007, the agency said.

The brothers appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the NCA confirmed.

They were bailed to appear next at Sheffield Crown Court on April 26.

Operation Stovewood was established to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse in and around Rotherham, south Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.