Three brothers have appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual offences.

The men from the Meersbrook area of Sheffield were charged following an inquiry linked to the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood.

The NCA said Amar Ilyas, 39, has been charged with 20 offences, including 12 counts of raping girls under 16 and three of indecent assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamar Ilyas, 36, has been charged with five offences, including one count of raping a girl under 13.

Three brothers have appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual offences. Stock photo.

Kamran Ilyas, 35, has been charged with four offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The offences relate to four individuals who are alleged to have been sexually abused between 2003 and 2007, the agency said.

The brothers appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the NCA confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were bailed to appear next at Sheffield Crown Court on April 26.