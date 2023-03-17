An investigation has been launched after a potential kidnapping in Yorkshire.

At 1am on Thursday, March 16, police received a call about a possible kidnap in Rotherham.

A member of the public had seen a man being forced into the back of a silver Citroen Berlingo van by three other men in Wortley Road.

All the possible offenders are described as dark skinned with one of the four having a beard.

An investigation has been launched after a potential kidnapping in Yorkshire. A member of the public had seen a man being forced into the back of a silver Citroen Berlingo van by three other men in Wortley Road, Rotherham. Photo: Google.

The man we are concerned about was wearing just joggers and socks at the time he was put in the van.

At 3am, the suspects and the van returned, with two of them then getting in to a black BMW.

T/DCI Andy Knowles said: “An investigation is underway, and need your help in identifying the man involved and ensuring he is safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible.

“Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those in the area and treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van.”