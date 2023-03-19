A man in his 20s is in hospital in a critical condition after being shot multiple times in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police was called to Winifred Street in Rotherham at 2.30pm on Saturday (Mar 18) following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man with wounds to his back and leg which were “consistent with a firearms discharge”.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance both attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We are aware that an incident of this nature will be concerning to our communities and local residents within the area. We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to the them if you have any concerns. They are there to help you.

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Yorkshire.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, we have already made one arrest, a 21 year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and I offer my reassurance that officers and detectives are working hard to find those responsible. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, may have dash-cam footage or any information that may be able to help with our enquiries.”