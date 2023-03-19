South Yorkshire Police was called to Winifred Street in Rotherham at 2.30pm on Saturday (Mar 18) following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man with wounds to his back and leg which were “consistent with a firearms discharge”.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance both attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We are aware that an incident of this nature will be concerning to our communities and local residents within the area. We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to the them if you have any concerns. They are there to help you.
“Our investigation is in its early stages, we have already made one arrest, a 21 year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and I offer my reassurance that officers and detectives are working hard to find those responsible. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, may have dash-cam footage or any information that may be able to help with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 545 of March 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.