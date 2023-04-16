West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime team shared a post yesterday (Saturday) saying that officers were called to Roundhay Park in the morning following a report of youths throwing stones at a swan’s nest.
The statement read: “Sadly the eggs were all destroyed.”
The post was met with disgust by residents, with one person writing: “I am in complete shock. This is beyond cruel and heartless.”
A statement was also shared by the Friends of Roundhay Park – the charity group that helps maintain the park – that read: “We are absolutely devastated to report that Joy and Hope’s nest has been destroyed. If any one has any information regarding the perpetrators of this appalling act please contact the police.”
If you have any information about the incident please call police on 101 and quote 13230207455 or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111