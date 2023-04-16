A charity group that helps maintain Roundhay Park said it is “devastated” after swan eggs were destroyed by youths throwing stones.

West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime team shared a post yesterday (Saturday) saying that officers were called to Roundhay Park in the morning following a report of youths throwing stones at a swan’s nest.

The statement read: “Sadly the eggs were all destroyed.”

The post was met with disgust by residents, with one person writing: “I am in complete shock. This is beyond cruel and heartless.”

A statement was also shared by the Friends of Roundhay Park – the charity group that helps maintain the park – that read: “We are absolutely devastated to report that Joy and Hope’s nest has been destroyed. If any one has any information regarding the perpetrators of this appalling act please contact the police.”