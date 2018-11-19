Roundhay Road Leeds to be closed for several hours after stabbing: full police statement

Roundhay Road in Leeds is set to be closed for '2 to 3 hours' in both directions following a stabbing.
Police have sealed off Roundhay Road in Harehills after one man was seriously injured and another man was stabbed.
Paramedics had called the police shortly after 3pm after finding a man with serious injuries at a parade of shops near Lambton Grove.
Shortly before 3.30pm, police heard that another man had turned up at a hospital with a stab wound to his arm.
The man with the stab wound has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Update from First Bus
SERVICE UPDATE** - Roundhay road is likely to be closed for for the following 2-3 hours. We are anticipating Major delays around Leeds and Roundhay road as a result and apologise for any disruptions for any journeys affected. ^Khizar
The full police statement
At 3.17pm today (19/11) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Roundhay Road, Harehills.
A man was found with serious injuries at a parade of shops near to Lambton Grove and is undergoing treatment.
A 3.28pm police received a report of a man attending hospital with a stab wound to his arm. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A scene is currently cordoned off in Roundhay Road and a road closure is in place while enquiries into the incident continue."