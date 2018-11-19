Roundhay Road Leeds to be closed for several hours after stabbing: full police statement

Roundhay Road in Leeds is set to be closed for '2 to 3 hours' in both directions following a stabbing.

Police have sealed off Roundhay Road in Harehills after one man was seriously injured and another man was stabbed.

Roundhay Road Leeds is closed. Photo Lucy Lo

Paramedics had called the police shortly after 3pm after finding a man with serious injuries at a parade of shops near Lambton Grove.

Shortly before 3.30pm, police heard that another man had turned up at a hospital with a stab wound to his arm.

The man with the stab wound has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Update from First Bus

SERVICE UPDATE** - Roundhay road is likely to be closed for for the following 2-3 hours. We are anticipating Major delays around Leeds and Roundhay road as a result and apologise for any disruptions for any journeys affected. ^Khizar

The full police statement

At 3.17pm today (19/11) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Roundhay Road, Harehills.

A man was found with serious injuries at a parade of shops near to Lambton Grove and is undergoing treatment.

A 3.28pm police received a report of a man attending hospital with a stab wound to his arm. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

﻿A scene is currently cordoned off in Roundhay Road and a road closure is in place while enquiries into the incident continue."