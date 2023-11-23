Rowan Horrocks: Former police officer cleared of rape committed gross misconduct by injuring woman during sex
Former South Yorkshire Police officer Rowan Horrocks was acquitted of rape by a jury earlier this month following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, and resigned from the force on November 20.
An accelerated misconduct hearing was held before Chief Constable Lauren Poultney the following day and it was found he committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed had he not already left the force.
The hearing was told Horrocks had left the complainant with multiple and extensive injuries after he took her home with him following a night out in November 2021.
The injuries Horrocks, 27, caused to the woman were not disputed furing the trial and his defence was they happened during consensual sex. However, the force said the level of injury would have amounted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which, in law, cannot be consented to.
It was therefore determined he had committed gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Poultney also decided on the facts that no consent for inflicting these injuries was provided and Horrocks did not reasonably believe the complainant was consenting.
Chief Constable Poultney said: “This case sets a precedent within South Yorkshire Police and demonstrates how we will explore all available avenues to deal with people who do not deserve to call themselves a police officer.
“While Horrocks was acquitted of rape – and this is not in question – the level of injury suffered by the complainant was such that it amounted to ABH. By law, this cannot be consented to.
"Furthermore, I found no consent was given and Horrocks did not reasonably believe the complainant consented. I have therefore determined his actions that night amounted to gross misconduct and I would have dismissed him had he not already resigned.
“I would like to thank the complainant for her support of these proceedings and commend her bravery in speaking up – something which can only have been more difficult for her in the knowledge this individual was a police officer.
"I know a matter like this will understandably impact the trust and confidence our hard-working officers and staff strive to build with our communities, however it is only right we remain open and transparent about it to demonstrate how robustly we will deal with someone in these circumstances. There is no place for such a person in my force.”