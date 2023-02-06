RSPCA investigate after York Minster peregrine falcon is found ill and possibly poisoned in garden three miles away

The RSPCA is investigating a possible poisoning incident after an ill peregrine falcon from the York Minster population was found unable to fly in a garden three miles away.

It was initially thought that the bird of prey - who had been ringed on both legs - may have flown into a window after she was spotted by a member of the public in Vicarage Gardens on 22 January.

Collected by RSPCA deputy chief inspector Claire Mitchell after a call was made to the charity, she was taken to a nearby vet where it was confirmed that although the bird had not broken either wing, she was suffering and in extremely poor health.

She was also blind in one eye and had very limited vision in the other and the vet concluded it was the kindest course of action to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Peregrine falcons on York Minster

Thought to have been around three and a half years old, she had been ringed by Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation after hatching at York Minster in 2019, one of several peregrine falcons to have made the cathedral their home over recent years.

Inspector Mitchell said: “It was a very sad sight to see such a magnificent bird of prey in such a poor state, but we’d like to thank the kind person who contacted us so we were able to seek veterinary attention for her as if she was left, she would have suffered a lingering death.

“In order to help establish why she may have been in such poor condition, her body has been sent off for testing, which will hopefully enable us to get a clearer picture and rule out other possible causes, including poisoning.”

Peregrines – a protected species – first appeared at the Minster in 2014, and a nesting platform was provided in 2016. The next year, they successfully raised chicks and the same male has remained at the site since, with different female mates. They have bred most years. Peregrines do not migrate and typically remain within 100km of their hatching place once they have fledged and reached adulthood.