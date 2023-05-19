RSPCA officers removed five dogs from Yorkshire home where two badly decomposed dogs were found

RSPCA officers removed five dogs from a Bradford property where bags of faeces were piled in the garden and two badly decomposed dogs were found.

At Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Lee Rajas, 30, was due to face three charges relating to the welfare of five American Bully dogs he kept at his property on Tyresal Walk.

But the dogs’ owner argued the scene “was not that bad” and had no concerns about the animals’ living conditions.

At Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Lee Rajas, 30, was due to face three charges relating to the welfare of five American Bully dogs he kept at his property on Tyresal Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did not attend court and Magistrates found him guilty in his absence.

The case was being prosecuted by the RSPCA, who were first made aware of the dogs after police visited the property in 2021.

Phil Brown, prosecuting, said American Bully dogs were a popular breed. He said: “Because of their size and stature they appeal to a certain clientele. Puppies from this breed can achieve significant financial gain – around £8,000 per puppy.

“These animals are often subject to mutilation such as illegal ear cropping or the cropping of their tails. Two of the dogs discovered at this address were subject to this procedure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said after the 2021 visit, officers found the conditions the animals were living in to be unsuitable, and offered Rajas advice.

Police returned to the address on an unrelated matter in October 2022.

Mr Brown said: “Police found five dogs that were being kept outside in the garden in cages that were far too small.

“The garden had an overpowering smell of faecal contamination and there were large bags of faeces piled into the corner of the garden. There was faeces on the floor of the dogs cages and they had no comfortable resting area or access to fresh water and food.”

RSPCA officers were then called to the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown said: “There was an awful rotting smell coming from a building, and officers found a decaying body of a dog. It was in such a state that the type of dog could not be identified, and it was covered in maggots.

“They looked further into the building and found the carcass of another dog, again covered in maggots.

“15 bags filled with faeces were found piled at the end of the garden.”

Magistrates were told that despite all this, the five dogs appeared “bright and active.” They were taken into the possession of the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown said: “The conditions were entirely unsuitable because of the contamination, lack of water and appropriate food. It was also clear that whatever the cause of the two dogs’ death, their bodies shouldn’t have been left in situ.”

He told the court that the defendant was later interviewed, and despite the grim scene facing officers: “He was of the view that conditions were not that bad, and of no cause for concern.”

He claimed the two dead animals had died due to a bout of the Parvo virus, and “he had not got around to moving the bodies.”

He claimed they had only been there a few days.

One of the dogs seized, Nala, later had to be euthanised after suffering from prolapses common in dogs that have been commercially bred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad