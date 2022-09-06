RSPCA release shocking CCTV of kitten being thrown from moving car before dying of shock on Yorkshire street

The kitten can be seen taking a few steps trying to flee before dying of shock in the road following the attack, which happened at about 4.30pm on August 23. The same car then drives past again in the upsetting footage.

A resident of Summerfield Road in Idle came across the dead pet and reviewed nearby CCTV which showed the sickening incident.

The RSPCA is now investigating and hope the images may lead to someone identifying the driver.

The incident happened in Idle, near Bradford

The car, which could be a Seat Leon Cupra, appears to be a dark in colour and possibly blue.

Inspector Rebecca Goulding took the body of the black and white kitten, aged about 10 weeks, for a veterinary examination which revealed the feline also had a broken front leg and a hernia.

She said: “This video is so sickening - the poor defenceless kitten is thrown from the car and takes a few steps before dying in the road probably from shock.

“An initial vet examination revealed the pet also had a broken front leg and a hernia consistent with a blow between the legs. I believe these may have been sustained before the kitten was thrown from the car.

“It was a horrendous attack and I am keen to find the person who did this. The car seems quite distinctive so I am hoping someone may provide me with information about this.”