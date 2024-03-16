Sacad Ali: Fourth person arrested after man stabbed to death in Yorkshire park

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the death of Sacad Ali who died in Ponderosa Park on March 9.

His arrest comes after three people were arrested and charged on March 14.

Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk, Sheffield, and two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 15 charged with murder.

The two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

All three have since been remanded into custody after their court appearance. They are next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday March 18.

The 19-year-old who was arrested has been released on police bailed.

Sacad was found with multiple stab wounds in the Netherthorpe park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He died at the scene despite intervention from paramedics and police officers.